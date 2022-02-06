Butte's Brad Wilson bows out of 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING — Butte native Brad Wilson saw his run at the 2022 Winter Olympics come to a close on Saturday.

The 29-year-old freestyle men's moguls skier finished in 15th place in the second qualifying round to be eliminated from the event. The top 10 placers advanced to the final. Wilson, a 2011 Butte Central graduate, earned a score of 72.94 in the second run after failing to finish in the first qualifier.

This was Wilson's third trip to the Winter Olympics as a member of Team USA. Wilson has also competed at the World Championships in 2013 and 2017, finished in second place in dual moguls and fifth in moguls at the 2017 event.

Sweden's Felix Elofsson won the second qualifier with a mark of 78.87.