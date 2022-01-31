Butte High graduate and former Montana safety Colt Anderson will coach in Super Bowl LVI after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime of the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson has served as Cincinnati's assistant special teams coach since early 2020.

Anderson was a standout safety for the Montana Grizzlies from 2005-2008, and was captain of the 2008 team that finished runner-up to Richmond. He later put together an eight-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, as well as one season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.