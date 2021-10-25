Watch
Class B roundup: Townsend stuns Jefferson on final play to win Southern B

Townsend football celebration
Posted at 8:55 AM, Oct 25, 2021
Townsend 13, Jefferson 7

BOULDER— It came down to the final play between Jefferson and Townsend, but a touchdown pass from Trey Hoveland to Braden Racht sealed the deal as the Bulldogs were able to pull out the victory and the outright Southern B championship 13-7 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs struck first just two minutes into the game when Hoveland hit Gavin Vandenacre to take a 7-0 lead early, but from there on it was a defensive slugfest with neither offense proving fruitful. Late in the fourth quarter, Braden Morris found Jake Genger to knot the game up at 7-7, but the Bulldogs had the magic touch on Friday night.

