Coyotes pay delinquent tax bills to avoid arena eviction

The Phoenix Coyotes have paid their delinquent tax bills after the City of Glendale received an eviction notice for unpaid city and state taxes.

According to KNXV and the Sacramento Bee, the Coyotes paid them in full on Thursday.

The Athletic first reported that the City of Glendale sent the team's owners, IceArizona Hockey, a letter letting them know they'd be locked out of Gila River Arena if they didn't pay more than $1.3 million in back taxes.

They owed the city $250,000, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Coyotes said the delinquent tax bills were a "result of an unfortunate human error," the news outlets reported.

According to KNXV, the city and the team have a decade-long feud over arena operations.

In August, the city informed the National Hockey League that it would not renew its lease agreement with the team.