Watch
Sports

Actions

Defending champion Osaka upset by Anisimova at Australian Open

items.[0].image.alt
Simon Baker/AP
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks from Margaret Court Arena following her third-round loss to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
Naomi Osaka
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:14:24-05

American Amanda Anisimova is advancing to face top-ranked Ash Barty after defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the four-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of the tournament by the 20-year-old who won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Ranked 60th globally, Anisimova lost the first set before storming back to win the following two sets and clinching the win in the third set in a tiebreaker.

The 20-year-old finished with 46 winners to Osaka's 21.

Anisimova will now face Barty, who defeated Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3.

The news outlet reported that the Australian Open was the first major tournament Osaka played in this year, returning to the game in January after taking a four-month break.

After losing in the third round at the U.S Open in September, the 24-year-old withdrew in the second round of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader