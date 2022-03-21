Denver Broncos add former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton

The Denver Broncos announced on Friday that they agreed to terms with former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton on a one-year deal.

Singleton, who played for the Bobcats from 2011-2014, last played for the Philadelphia Eagles and led the team in total tackles the last two seasons, a span in which he started 19 games. In that stretch, he also has nine tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions, two pick-sixes and a forced fumble.