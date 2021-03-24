Details of Griz spring football fan rules released

MISSOULA — Fans will be allowed in the stands when the Montana Grizzlies host two football games this spring at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

But crowds will be limited to about 5,000 fans, with a gameday experience that will be much different than in the past.

A spring 2021 football-specific website that outlines critical gameday info has also been set-up to explain the changes.

A new ticket process, in conjunction with the Missoula County Health Department, has also been unveiled for the games.

The ticket process will be 100% digital so fans are encouraged to make sure their accounts are up-to-date.

Tickets will go on sale starting the Monday of each game week to tiered groups of fans, with tickets sold in pods of two or four only.

Safety guidelines will also be in place, including that masks must be worn at all times and there will be no tailgating allowed.

The Griz host Central Washington on April 10 and Portland State on April 17.

Here's what you need to know:

DIGITAL TICKETS: This spring, the ticketing process for both games will be 100-percent digital, with mobile phone ticket delivery providing contact-free entry for all patrons into Washington-Grizzly Stadium. As such, fans are encouraged to log-in to GrizTix.com, make sure their account details are up-to-date with a valid and current email address, and update their email subscriptions before tickets go on sale.

WEEK-OF-GAME TICKET SALES: With the ease of mobile ticket delivery, tickets will go on sale starting the Monday of each game week to tiered groups of fans, with each level of season ticket holder guaranteed limited ticket availability.

Tickets will be available to purchase at specified times online only at GrizTix.com. Spring tickets will be sold as stand-alone events, separate from traditional season ticket packages. This means season ticket holders from previous seasons are not guaranteed tickets or their normal seats for the spring season. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four only. An individual GrizTix.com account holder may purchase a maximum of four tickets.

ON-SALE TIMELINE: Each week, tickets will go on sale in the following order, with a limited guaranteed allotment available for each level of season ticket holder. Any remaining tickets will be placed on sale to the general public.

Monday of Game Week (April 5 and 12)

8:30 AM UM students Quarterback Club members Champions Center donors Stadium Club members



1 PM Season ticket holders who donated all or a portion of their 2020 ticket payment



Tuesday of Game Week (April 6 and 13)

8:30 AM All Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA) members GSA season ticket holders



1 PM All season ticket holders



Wednesday of Game Week (April 7 and 14)

8:30 AM General public (if available)



STUDENT TICKETS: University of Montana students will be able to claim their tickets just as they always have, with an allotment held until the deadline of noon on the Friday of game week. Students will be required to enter/exit the stadium through the usual student gate.

TICKET PRICES: Prices for single-game tickets will vary throughout the stadium and start at $30 per game. All proceeds will go directly to the GSA in its mission to provide scholarships for student-athletes. A complete breakdown of ticket prices is as follows, with a seating map available at GoGriz.com/SpringFB.

Gold Level: $55

Silver Level: $50

Coper Level: $45

Maroon Level: $40

Elsewhere: $30

HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES: Fans attending must abide by health and safety guidelines outlined by the Missoula County Health Department.

Masks must be worn by all patrons at all times inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Fans will only be permitted to enter and exit the stadium through designated gates, as outlined on their digital game ticket. For instance, if fans purchase a ticket on the 50-yard line on the east side of the stadium, they will be required to enter through the east gate, students will enter through the student gate, etc.

Fans are asked to stay in their seats as much as possible during the game and not move to other sections of the stadium.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four only. A maximum of four tickets may be purchased by a GrizTix.com [umt.edu] account holder.

TAILGATING: Unfortunately, all tailgating is prohibited for the spring games. This includes the parking lots and the grass spaces around the stadium. Fans will need to arrive during the hour before kickoff and head straight into the stadium for the game.

PARKING: Parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be allocated based on ticket location. Fans are encouraged to arrive an hour before kickoff and make their way to the parking lot outlined on their digital ticket. An updated parking map is available at GoGriz.com/SpringFB. A maximum of one parking pass will be provided for each GrizTix.com account purchaser.

