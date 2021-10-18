Watch
FCS rankings: Montana State rises again, Montana drops from Top 10

MSU rises to No. 8, while UM drops to No. 11/12
MTN Sports
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 15:15:36-04

The Montana State football team keeps climbing.

MSU (6-1) took down a ranked team on the road and won its sixth straight game overall with 13-7 victory over Weber State last Friday. With the win, the Bobcats rise one spot to No. 8 in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll.

Meanwhile, Montana lost to unranked Sacramento State at home 28-21. It was Montana's second loss of the season, both of which were to Big Sky Conference teams. The Grizzlies fall out of the Top 10 for the first time in the Fall 2021 season, moving from No. 5 to No. 11 in the Stats poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll.

The Big Sky Conference has five ranked teams in the latest edition of the rankings. Eastern Washington (7-0) remains at No. 2 in the country, while Montana State is now the next-highest team at No. 8.

UC Davis (6-1) recovered from its Oct. 9 loss to Idaho State with a blowout win over Northern Colorado. The Aggies rise to No. 10 in both polls, followed by Montana at No. 11/12.

Sacramento State (4-2) also joins the Stats Perform rankings after beating Montana, coming in at No. 11. The Hornets receive votes in the coaches poll. Weber State (2-4) falls out of both polls but continues to receive votes.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANKINGSCHOOLRECORDPOINTS PREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (35)5-01,2231
2Eastern Washington (14)7-01,1782
3North Dakota State (1)6-01,1693
4Southern Illinois6-11,0974
5Villanova5-11,0226
6South Dakota State5-19807
7James Madison5-19518
8Montana State6-19199
9Southeastern Louisiana5-184211
10UC Davis6-175013
11Montana4-26945
12Kennesaw State5-165815
13UT Martin5-158317
14ETSU6-155610
15South Dakota5-252121
16UIW5-151818
17Missouri State4-248620
18Rhode Island5-140512
19Sacramento State4-2251NR
20Northern Iowa3-319016
21VMI5-2173NR
22Princeton5-016625
23Delaware3-315214
24Jackson State5-1148NR
25Dartmouth5-0120NR

Dropped Out: Weber State (19), North Dakota (22), New Hampshire (23), Jacksonville State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4

FCS Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (26)5-06741
2Eastern Washington (2)7-06702
3North Dakota State6-06463
4Southern Illinois6-16054
5Villanova5-15815
6James Madison5-15617
7South Dakota State5-15438
8Montana State6-15099
9Southeastern Louisiana5-145311
10UC Davis6-141912
11Kennesaw State5-140913
12Montana4-23766
13UT Martin5-134716
14East Tennessee State6-131210
15South Dakota5-226821
16Harvard5-024619
17Princeton5-019320
18Missouri State4-218423
19Rhode Island5-116914
20Jackson State5-115125
21Jacksonville State3-311122
22Eastern Kentucky5-289NR
23VMI5-289NR
24Northern Iowa3-38517
25Delaware3-37115

Dropped Out: Weber St. (18), North Dakota (24)

Others Receiving Votes: UIW, 70; Dartmouth, 67; North Dakota, 34; Chattanooga, 33; Weber St., 28; Monmouth (N.J.), 19; Florida A&M, 15; Duquesne, 13; Sacramento St., 10; Holy Cross, 9; Furman, 8; Mercer, 6; New Hampshire, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Yale, 6; Prairie View A&M, 2; Towson, 2; Elon, 1.

