Florence celebrates signing day for 6 student-athletes

FLORENCE — Florence-Carlton High School celebrated a signing day for student-athletes who will take their talents to the college level next year.
Six athletes from Florence were honored on Tuesday for making their college commitments official. That included:
- Patrick Duchien who will play football at Montana State
- Ryan Winters who will play football at Montana Western
- Colten Rice who will play football at Montana Tech
- Josie Lewis who will play soccer at Spokane Community College
- Jonathan Luhmann who will play football at Montana State
- Samuel Adams who will play football at Crown College in Minnesota