Florence celebrates signing day for 6 student-athletes

Courtesy Pat Duchien
From left to right, Patrick Duchien, Ryan Winters, Colten Rice, Josie Lewis, Jonathan Luhmann and Samuel Adams all were celebrated for signing to colleges for athletics on Tuesday at Florence-Carlton High School.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 16, 2023
FLORENCE — Florence-Carlton High School celebrated a signing day for student-athletes who will take their talents to the college level next year.

Six athletes from Florence were honored on Tuesday for making their college commitments official. That included:

  • Patrick Duchien who will play football at Montana State
  • Ryan Winters who will play football at Montana Western
  • Colten Rice who will play football at Montana Tech
  • Josie Lewis who will play soccer at Spokane Community College
  • Jonathan Luhmann who will play football at Montana State
  • Samuel Adams who will play football at Crown College in Minnesota
