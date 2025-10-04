FOX analyst, former NFL QB Mark Sanchez stabbed in Indianapolis

Former NFL quarterback and current FOX analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed early Saturday morning in Indianapolis and is hospitalized in stable condition, FOX announced.

Sanchez, 38, was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's Raiders-Colts game for the network.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," FOX said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a disturbance in an alley in the 300 block of West Washington Street after midnight Saturday. Officers found two people with injuries - one with stab wounds and another with injuries from a physical altercation.

Police said a person was detained at the scene and called it an isolated incident that started as a verbal argument between two individuals.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the stabbing victim.

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009. He joined FOX Sports as a college football analyst in 2019 and moved to NFL games as an analyst in 2021.