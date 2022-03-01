Frontier Conference men's basketball All-Conference selections

WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2021-22 Frontier Conference All-Conference Men’s Basketball team, as well as individual award winners, all-defensive team and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Carroll College’s Kurt Paulson was selected as the 2021-2022 Coach of the Year. Carroll senior forward Jovan Sljivancanin was selected as the league’s Player of the Year.

Montana Tech sophomore forward Caleb Bellach was selected as Newcomer of the Year.

Montana Tech freshman guard Keeley Bake was selected Sixth-Man of the Year.

Montana Tech senior forward Derrius Collins was selected the Defensive Player of the Year. Kael Robinson of Rocky Mountain College was selected Freshmen of the Year.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Shamrock Campbell, senior, Caroll College

Jovan Sljivancanin, senior, Carroll College

Mascio McCadney, senior, MSU-Northern

Caleb Bellach, sophomore, Montana Tech

Sindou Diallo, senior, Montana Tech

Jalen Hodges, senior, Montana Western

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

David Harris, senior, MSU-Northern

Taylor England, senior, Montana Tech

Max Clark, senior, Montana Western

Jamal Stephenson, junior, Montana Western

Abdul Bah, junior, Rocky Mountain College

Marcus Stephens, junior, Providence

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Shamrock Campbell, senior, Carroll College

Jonny Hillman, junior, Carroll College

Jesse Keltner, junior, MSU-Northern

Derrius Collins, senior, Montana Tech

Dawson Fowler, junior, Providence

CHAMPIONSHIPS OF CHARACTER

Jaedon Lieberg, redshirt junior, Carroll College

Christian Jones, redshirt senior, Montana Tech

Treyton Paxton, sophomore, Montana Western

CJ Nelson, junior, MSU-Northern

Beau Santistevan, junior, Rocky Mountain College

Dawson Fowler, junior, Providence

