FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Defense, special teams lead No. 4 Montana to win over Cal Poly

MISSOULA — The No. 4 Montana Grizzlies got a little bit of help from everybody as they defeated Cal Poly 39-7 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

With the win, Montana improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in conference play.

Defensive end Justin Belknap scored his first college touchdown on a 24-yard pick-6, and Montana got two special teams touchdowns as well. Malik Flowers took the opening kickoff in the second half to the endzone for his fourth career kick return touchdown in his time at UM, while Levi Janacaro blocked a Cal Poly punt and tracked it down in the endzone for a score as well.

Offensively Cam Humphrey tossed a pair of touchdowns to Samuel Akem and Joey Elwell. The Grizzlies finished with 362 total yards on offense and allowed 354 to Cal Poly. Justin Ford added an interception for Montana while the Grizzly defense racked up four sacks courtesy of Jace Lewis, Patrick O'Connell, Marcus Welnel and Alex Gubner.

Cal Poly's touchdown with 10:12 left in the game ended a 165-minute scoreless streak for Montana's defense. The Griz defense had not allowed a point since the opening drive against Washington on Sept. 4.

For full highlights from Saturday's game, check out the video above.