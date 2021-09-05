FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana shocks the college football world, tops Washington

SEATTLE, WASH. — The Montana Grizzlies shocked the college football world on Saturday as the No. 9 FCS Griz topped FBS No. 20 Washington 13-7 at Husky Field.

PHOTOS: MONTANA TOPS WASHINGTON IN SEATTLE

Cam Humphrey scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Grizzlies with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter while Montana's defense picked up Washington quarterback Dylan Morris three times. Gavin Robertson grabbed the first two picks for UM while Marcus Welnel's sealed the win for the Grizzlies in the final seconds.

