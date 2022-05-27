Hellgate's Hannah Moses, Frenchtown's Charlie Ham win state pole vault titles

BUTE — Still a junior, Hannah Moses is already looking forward to defending her title next year.

The Missoula Hellgate Knight cleared a height of 11-feet, 9-inches to claim the girls Class AA pole vault title on Thursday evening at Charlie Merrifield Track in the first event of the State AA-A track and field meets.

Moses held off defending state runner up Libby Hansen who had notched the highest mark heading into the state meet.

"It feels really good," said Moses, who also set a PR. "I still have one more year so it feels awesome to get it now and then hopefully again next year. "

Hansen and Skyview's Madison Clause tied for second at 11-foot-6 and Bozeman's Grace Stoddart and Billings West's Austin Long each cleared a height of 10-foot-6.

In the Class A pole vault championship, Frenchtown's Charlie Ham won the title at 10-foot-9, a personal best for the junior. Columbia Falls' Hannah Sempf took second at 10-foot-6 and Hamilton's Chesnee Lawrence claimed third with a height of 10-foot-3.

For full results, click here.

