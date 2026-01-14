Here's how to get tickets to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

The hottest ticket in Los Angeles might be a couple of years away, but residents can now take the first step toward securing their seats.

Registration to enter the lottery to buy tickets for the 2028 Summer Olympic events is now open.

Actual tickets don't go on sale until the spring, but buyers must first create profiles on LA28.org to participate in the lottery system.

ICYMI | Female athletes to be in the majority at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Registering for the ticket lottery is free — but it's only open to residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties where the Olympic events are taking place.

The exception is for softball and canoe slalom events, which take place in Oklahoma City. Residents there can also register for a chance to buy tickets to those specific events.

The lottery system represents the first phase of ticket sales for what promises to be one of the most sought-after sporting events. With the Olympics returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 1984, demand is expected to be exceptionally high.

RELATED STORY | Utah unveils name and logo for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games