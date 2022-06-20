Home of Champions Rodeo still on in Red Lodge starting July 1

Come hell or high water- literally- the rodeo is coming to Red Lodge in July.

Organizers announced Friday that the Home of Champions Rodeo Grounds is dry and ready for the rodeo, which runs from July 1-4.

Road crews have been busy clearing away debris all week as floodwaters have begun to recede. Red Lodge was among the hardest-hit communities from Monday's flooding, and the raging Rock Creek took out bridges, roads and damaged homes.

The theme of this year's rodeo is, appropriately, Come Hell or High Water.

Organizers are requesting visitors allow extra time to get to the parade and rodeo because of the cleanup activity ongoing on the southern part of town.

Tickets may be purchased online at redlodgetickets.com at the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce or general admission and family passes at Billings Kubota.