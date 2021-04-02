Houston police investigating Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department is investigating Deshaun Watson after a complainant filed a criminal report against the Houston Texans quarterback.

"As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation," officials said in a statement on Friday via Twitter.

This comes as 21 women have filed lawsuits against Watson for allegedly sexually assaulting or harassing them during massage sessions.

According to USA Today, the women allege Watson exposed himself, purposely touched their hands with his genitals, or forcefully tried to kiss him during separate massage sessions.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin has said that they "believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," the Associated Press reported.

Hardin said one of the accused tried to blackmail Watson of $30,000 for her "indefinite silence," The AP reported.