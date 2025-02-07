Kalispell Glacier boys, girls sweep Kalispell Flathead in crosstown doubleheader

KALISPELL — Both Flathead High School teams looked in control in the first half of their respective games against Glacier High School on Thursday, but the bad news for the Braves and Bravettes was they had to play both halves.

To start things off for the Glacier and Flathead Girls games it was Grace Gall who made things happen for the Bravettes with multiple three-pointers and a strong defensive presence.

Glacier's best scorer, Reese Ramey, could not buy a bucket from deep, knocking down only one 3 in the first half. That changed in the fourth quarter however when she knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game and send it into overtime tied at 44-44.

Then Ramey carried the wolfpack in overtime knocking down multiple 3s, including the eventual game-winner to send the Wolfpack home with a 58-55 victory.

In the boys game it was a similar start but a very different finish. It was Asher Knopick from Glacier and Lyric Ersland from Flathead who got the scoring going for their respective teams and the lead stayed close or tied for most of the first half.

Glacier began to run away with the game in the third quarter, leading by as many as 18 at one point. But Flathead fought back and made the deficit look a little better as Glacier claimed a 60-49 victory.

The Glacier boys and girls face off against Missoula Big Sky on Feb. 11. The Flathead boys and girls also face Big Sky on Feb. 13.

