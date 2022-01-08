Watch
Live updates: Follow along as Bobcats, Bison tangle in FCS championship game

Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 12:13:41-05

The Montana State Bobcats are in Frisco, Texas to take on North Dakota State in the FCS championship game. MSU head coach Brent Vigen gets set to take on his alma mater -- and place he also coached at for 15 years, winning multiple titles.

NDSU (13-2) comes into the game as the No. 2 seed while MSU (12-2) is the No. 8 seed.

Follow along below with live coverage from the game.

