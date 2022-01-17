MHSA votes to add basketball shot clock, sanctioned baseball

(Editor's note: this story will be updated)

BUTTE—The landscape of high school sports in Montana will soon see notable changes.

In its annual winter meeting, the Montana High School Association voted to add sanctioned high school baseball, as well as a shot clock to high school basketball.

MHSA annual meeting here in Butte today. pic.twitter.com/nQKE7i9Rqn — Luke Shelton (@shelton_mtn) January 17, 2022

Prior to the vote, Montana was one of three states without sanctioned high school baseball, along with South Dakota and Wyoming.

Shot clock proposal passes by a huge majority. — Luke Shelton (@shelton_mtn) January 17, 2022