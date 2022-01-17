Watch
Sports

Actions

MHSA votes to add basketball shot clock, sanctioned baseball

items.[0].image.alt
Montana High School Association
MHSA logo
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 15:52:49-05

(Editor's note: this story will be updated)

BUTTE—The landscape of high school sports in Montana will soon see notable changes.

In its annual winter meeting, the Montana High School Association voted to add sanctioned high school baseball, as well as a shot clock to high school basketball.

Prior to the vote, Montana was one of three states without sanctioned high school baseball, along with South Dakota and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader