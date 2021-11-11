Missoula Hellgate's Ian Finch stays home, commits to Montana football program

MISSOULA — It's been a big week for Missoula Hellgate football news.

On Sunday, Hellgate lineman Tommy Nilson announced his commitment to play football at Montana State.

Then on Thursday, Hellgate receiver Ian Finch announced his commitment to stay in Missoula to play football for the Montana Grizzlies.

I am proud to say that I have committed to @MontanaGrizFB and I will be staying home to continue my football and academic careers!🐻🐻 Thank you to everyone who helped me to get here! @Coach_Hauck @coach_rosy @CoachPease pic.twitter.com/4X2vOSVuCw — Ian Finch (@IanFinch12) November 11, 2021

Finch, another two-way starter for the Knights, finished the 2021 season as one of the top receivers in the state with 64 catches for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games. An all-state player in 2020 as a junior, Finch finished out his Hellgate career with 162 receptions for 2,741 yards and 28 touchdowns as a three-year starter at receiver for the Knights.

Finch also started for the Knights at safety.

Finch is the tenth known commit for the Grizzlies 2022 class and eighth in-state. He joins Helena High trio Kaden Huot, Marcus Evans and Chase McGurran (who announced his commitment on Monday), Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews, Kalispell Glacier's Patrick Rohrbach, Hamilton's Tyson Rostad, Jefferson's Joey Visser (who committed on Wednesday) as well as Sam Alford of Park City, Utah and Eli Gillman of Dassel, Minnesota.