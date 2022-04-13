Montana Coaches Association announces 2021-2022 Coach of the Year winners

The Montana Coaches Association announced the winners of its "Coach of the Year" awards for the 2021-2022 winter season on Monday. The following winners were selected by vote of member coaches.

They will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at Great Falls CMR High School.

Wrestling

Class AA — Jeffrey Thompson, Kalispell Flathead

Class A — Guy Melby, Sidney-Fairview

Class B — Tim Kaczmarek, Huntley Project

Class C —Ty Taylor, Circle

Girls — Jeffrey Thompson, Kalispell Flathead

Boys basketball

Class AA — Guy Almquist, Helena Capital

Class A—Brodie Kelly, Butte Central

Class B—Terry Hauser, Three Forks

Class C—Layne Glaus, Manhattan Christian

Girls basketball

Class AA —Brent Montague, Billings Skyview

Class A —Dustin Kraske, Havre

Class B — Ben Johnson, Colstrip

Class C —Marietta Boyce, Roy-Winifred

Class C —Mauri Elness, Roy-Winifred

Boys swimming

Class AA — Brady Baughman, Missoula Sentinel

Class A — Robyn O'Nan, Billings Central

Girls swimming

Class AA — Ed McNamee, Great Falls

Class A — Robyn O'Nan, Billings Central

