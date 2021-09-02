Montana football releases depth chart ahead of opener at Washington

MISSOULA — It's officially game week for the Montana Grizzly football team and who will take the field for the Griz is continuing to take shape.

UM released its two-deep depth chart on Monday afternoon ahead of its season opener with Washington that is scheduled for Saturday in Seattle.

Head coach Bobby Hauck told media last week that senior Cam Humphrey will start the game under center for the Grizzlies, which is reflected in Monday's two-deep.

Of note, Xavier Harris is listed as the starter at running back. The Grizzlies are already without all-American Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo, who started in the spring, is also absent from the two-deep. During his Monday press conference, Hauck said they were "banged up" at running back but didn't add specifics other than to say he didn't expect Knight back. Akron transfer Isiah Childs is listed at No. 2 at running back.

Washington State transfer Hunter Mayginnes is listed as the starter at left guard as the other change to the offensive side of the ball. Kordell Pillans is listed behind him at No. 2. Cole Grossman is also listed at No. 1 at tight end.

The defensive side of the ball for Montana is almost identical to the two-deeps released during the two spring games with the same starters. Arizona State transfer Kevin Macias also gets the nod to be Montana's kicker in the opener, something Hauck noted during his press conference.

For the full two-deep depth chart, click here. Kickoff between Montana and Washington is set for 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday.