Montana rises to No. 7, Montana State remains No. 3 in FCS national rankings

The 120th meeting between the Montana and Montana State football teams will be a Top 10 match-up.
After handily beating Northern Arizona 30-3 on Saturday, Montana rose from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Polls.
Meanwhile, Montana State escaped with 20-13 win over Idaho on Saturday behind Tommy Mellot's three-touchdown performance. The Cats stayed put at No. 3 in both polls.
Montana State (9-1, 7-0) has won nine straight games after losing Week 1 to Wyoming, and looks to win a least a share of the Big Sky Conference championship with a win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.
No. 11/No.18 Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0) could also win a share of the league title with a win over No. 10/No.11 UC Davis (8-2, 5-2) on Saturday.
The complete polls can be found below.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (50)
|9-0
|1,250
|1
|2
|James Madison
|9-1
|1,182
|2
|3
|Montana State
|9-1
|1,163
|3
|4
|North Dakota State
|9-1
|1,096
|5
|5
|Eastern Washington
|8-2
|1,013
|7
|6
|Villanova
|8-2
|938
|8
|7
|Montana
|8-2
|889
|9
|8
|ETSU
|9-1
|811
|11
|9
|Kennesaw State
|9-1
|802
|10
|10
|UC Davis
|8-2
|749
|6
|11
|Sacramento State
|8-2
|721
|12
|12
|South Dakota State
|7-3
|701
|4
|13
|UT Martin
|9-1
|686
|13
|14
|Missouri State
|7-3
|600
|16
|15
|Southeastern Louisiana
|8-2
|577
|14
|16
|South Dakota
|7-3
|552
|19
|17
|Southern Illinois
|7-3
|546
|15
|18
|UIW
|8-2
|479
|17
|19
|Jackson State
|9-1
|373
|18
|20
|Dartmouth
|8-1
|252
|T-22
|21
|Mercer
|7-2
|228
|NR
|22
|Stephen F. Austin
|7-3
|105
|NR
|23
|Florida A&M
|8-2
|96
|NR
|24
|Princeton
|8-1
|93
|NR
|25
|Rhode Island
|7-3
|76
|NR
Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (20), VMI (21), Chattanooga (22 tie), Prairie View A&M (24), William & Mary (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Northern Iowa 64, Monmouth 61, Holy Cross 37, VMI 25, Chattanooga 21, William & Mary 17, Prairie View A&M 14, North Dakota 11, Eastern Kentucky 7, Sacred Heart 7, Harvard 4
FCS Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (27)
|9-0
|698
|1
|2
|James Madison
|9-1
|665
|2
|3
|Montana St. (1)
|9-1
|644
|3
|4
|North Dakota St.
|9-1
|575
|6
|5
|Kennesaw St.
|9-1
|563
|5
|6
|Eastern Washington
|8-2
|559
|8
|7
|Montana
|8-2
|510
|9
|8
|UT Martin
|9-1
|486
|10
|9
|Villanova
|8-2
|465
|11
|10
|East Tennessee St.
|9-1
|444
|12
|11
|UC Davis
|8-2
|413
|4
|12
|Southeastern Louisiana
|8-2
|381
|13
|13
|South Dakota St.
|7-3
|352
|7
|14
|Missouri St.
|7-3
|326
|14
|15
|Southern Illinois
|7-3
|294
|16
|16
|South Dakota
|7-3
|278
|17
|17
|Jackson St.
|9-1
|277
|15
|18
|Sacramento St.
|8-2
|246
|18
|19
|UIW
|8-2
|187
|21
|20
|Princeton
|8-1
|147
|22
|21
|Dartmouth
|8-1
|136
|23
|22
|Stephen F. Austin
|7-3
|99
|NR
|23
|Mercer
|7-2
|88
|NR
|24
|Monmouth (N.J.)
|7-3
|86
|NR
|25
|Florida A&M
|8-2
|53
|NR
Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), VMI (20), Northern Iowa (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Holy Cross, 35; Rhode Island, 33; Chattanooga, 18; Eastern Kentucky, 17; Northern Iowa, 5; VMI, 4; Weber St., 4; Central Arkansas, 3; William & Mary, 3; Jacksonville St., 2; Maine, 2; Harvard, 1; Sacred Heart, 1.