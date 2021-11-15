Montana women fall to Gonzaga at home 67-60

MISSOULA — The Montana women's basketball team took an early lead and battled to the end, but ultimately fell to Gonzaga 67-60 in nonconference play at Dalhberg Arena on Sunday.

The Lady Griz had a heavy task in front of them as the Bulldogs won the West Coast Conference last season and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the Lady Griz came out hot and were the first team to put points on the board, taking a 6-2 lead in the early minutes. Gonzaga stormed back and led 36-28 at halftime.

It was a back-and-forth game until the fourth quarter, but GU was able to hold off every Griz comeback attempt. Gonzaga out-rebounded the Lady Griz 42-30.

Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong was the Bulldog's leading scorer with 15 points and her sister Kayleigh Truong followed that up with 13 points.

Montana's leading scorer was Carmen Gfeller, who had a game-high 19 points. The Lady Griz will be on the road next week to take on North Dakota and North Dakota State.

