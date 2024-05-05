MTN to air two-part special showcasing University of Montana Spring Rodeo

HAMILTON — The fast and furious spring season of college rodeo's Big Sky Region concluded April 26 and 27 with the University of Montana Spring Rodeo at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds.

Athletes and animals fought through a rainy first night before wrapping up the rodeo under a picturesque scene in the Bitterroot Valley on Night 2.

MTN Sports was in attendance both nights to capture highlights, athlete features and behind-the-scenes looks to showcase the rodeo with a two-part special.

The Montana Spring Rodeo Show, hosted by Kyle Hansen, will air at 6:30 p.m. on May 6 and May 7 on the MTN channel with encore presentations scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 8 and May 9.

Watch the best performances of the weekend, hear from winners and meet some big personalities — both inside and outside the arena.

Learn where to find your MTN channel at MTNMontana.com.