No. 2 Missoula Big Sky goes on road to beat No. 5 Helena in Western AA girls basketball

HELENA — Audrey Hale and Idaho commit Kadynce Couture combined to score 42 points as No. 2-ranked Missoula Big Sky beat No. 5 Helena High 64-53 in Class AA girls basketball Thursday night.

The Bengals took a 31-28 lead at halftime, but Big Sky came away with the win to remain in the top spot in the Western division standings. The Eagles scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Hale hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points. Couture added 20 points. Big Sky outscored Helena 36-22 in the second half.

Grace Murgel and Madi Todorovich each had 14 points to lead the Bengals. Teammate Avery Kraft added seven points.

Big Sky improved to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the Western AA. Helena is now 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

