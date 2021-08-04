Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders has died

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
Raven Saunders, of the United States, celebrates after her second place finish in the final of the women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
Posted at 6:46 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:49:59-04

The mother of Olympic shot-put silver medalist Raven Saunders has died.

Raven confirmed the news of her mother passing on social media.

"Hoping [sic] off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family," Raven posted on Twitter. "My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel, I will always and forever love you."

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that Clarissa Saunders died Tuesday in Orlando, where she was attending Olympic watch parties for the families of Team USA athletes.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Raven won her silver medal on Sunday.

In a joint statement, USA Track and Field and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee offered their condolences to Raven and her family.

"Her mother leaves behind an incredible legacy in her daughter for who we are so proud and grateful to call our teammate," they said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saunders family during this difficult time."

After Saunders won the silver medal, she raised her arms above her head to form an "X" with her wrists as she stood on the Olympic stand.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere