Whitefish's Jake Sanderson clears COVID protocols, headed to Beijing for Olympics

WHITEFISH — Jake Sanderson is officially headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Herald, the Whitefish native cleared COVID -19 protocol after four negative tests.

Sanderson will depart to Beijing, China, on Wednesday to join the rest of the U.S. men's hockey team. According to the Grand Forks Herald, the defenseman will not play in Team USA's opener on Thursday against China but he is expected to play in the second game against Canada on Friday.

Sanderson, the No. 5 pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft and a sophomore on the North Dakota men's hockey team, entered COVID-19 protocols on Feb. 4 and did not leave Los Angeles with the rest of the team when they initially departed for the Olympics.

Sanderson is making history in these Olympics as one of the youngest members to compete for Team USA.

