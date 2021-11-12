KALISPELL — Two Flathead High School athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. One will be hitting the pool and the other will be hitting the wrestling mat.

Lily Milner will be swimming at the University of Utah. Lily has made an impact on the Flathead swim team as Milner took home two state titles this year at the State AA swim meet, winning in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Fin Nadeau will be continuing his wrestling career at Binghamton University in New York. Also leaving a mark at Flathead, taking second this year at the Nationals tournament.

"It feels really real and it was really special being surrounded by all my favorite people. My family and friends and people I have swam with since I was little, and my coaches it was just a really special moment," said Milner.

"I have been dreaming about it since I can remember sometimes I didn’t think it could happen and now that it has I am just super excited, Super excited to go to the next level," said Nadeau.

