Referee collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher during Gonzaga-USC game

A scary moment occurred during the Gonzaga and Southern California Elite 8 basketball game on Tuesday.

The moment occurred as Smith had just set up on the baseline at the 15-minute mark in the first half as USC was moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

Smith was unresponsive on the floor but was conscious on the stretcher with his arms folded as medical officials took him off the court to examine him further.

No word yet on what caused Smith to collapse.

According to The Associated Press, William Henderson took Smith's place and the game resumed.