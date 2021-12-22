SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 21

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Dec. 21. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 50

Bigfork 67, Plains 17

Big Timber 41, Whitehall 40

Billings Skyview 64, Billings Central 56 (OT)

Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 44 (OT)

Broadus 83, St. Labre 37

Broadview-Lavina 61, Fromberg 19

Butte Central 53, Corvallis 40

Centerville 64, Geraldine-Highwood 59

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 74, Valier 44

Choteau 48, Conrad 42

Columbus 64, Joliet 41

Darby 29, Victor 26

Divide County (ND) 46, Westby-Grenora 37

Fairview 68, Circle 34

Florence 67, Stevensville 30

Frenchtown 75, East Helena 34

Froid-Medicine Lake 71, Culbertson 32

Glendive 60, Miles City 49

Helena Capital 56, Bozeman 50

Helena High 54, Belgrade 50

Lame Deer 106, Poplar 68

Libby 62, Troy 15

Lustre 47, Scobey 33

Manhattan 54, Townsend 30

Missoula Hellgate 58, Great Falls CMR 28

Park City 48, Absarokee 9

Plenty Coups 76, Roberts 53

Plentywood 46, Savage 29

Power 69, Cascade 66 (OT)

Roundup 59, Huntley Project 50

Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Nashua 32

Shepherd 47, Lockwood 31

Sunburst 62, Foothills Christian 50

Valley Christian 51, Philipsburg 45

Terry 75, Plevna 29

Three Forks 74, Jefferson 46

Wibaux 47, Ekalaka 41

Winnett-Grass Range 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43

Wolf Point 66, Sidney 45

High school girls basketball

Alberton-Superior 53, Two Eagle River 17

Anaconda 65, Arlee 17

Augusta 53, Sunburst 25

Bigfork 68, Plains 20

Big Timber 66, Whitehall 19

Bozeman 69, Belgrade 48

Bridger 28, Harlowton-Ryegate 26

Broadview-Lavina 64, Fromberg 24

Butte Central 58, Corvallis 25

Cascade 21, Power 17

Choteau 57, Conrad 54

Circle 41, Fairview 16

Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 52

Columbus 52, Joliet 27

Culbertson 42, Froid-Medicine Lake 30

Dillon 72, Livingston 27

Ekalaka 56, Wibaux 33

Frenchtown 53, East Helena 27

Forsyth 65, Baker 47

Geraldine-Highwood 49, Centerville 29

Havre 66, Lewistown 20

Helena 50, Belgrade 22

Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 23

Huntley Project 85, Roundup 25

Jefferson 68, Three Forks 41

Libby 36, Troy 19

Manhattan 43, Townsend 12

Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 10

Miles City 47, Glendive 46

Missoula Hellgate 57, Great Falls CMR 23

Park City 37, Absarokee 35 (OT)

Philipsburg 69, Valley Christian 31

Plenty Coups 70, Roberts 45

Plentywood 53, Savage 21

Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 16

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Nashua 14

Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 10

Shepherd 58, Lockwood 57

Thompson Falls 76, Noxon 24

Victor 40, Darby 29

Westby-Grenora 42, Divide County (ND) 35

Wolf Point 50, Sidney 46

