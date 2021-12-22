SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 21

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Dec. 21. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 50
Bigfork 67, Plains 17
Big Timber 41, Whitehall 40
Billings Skyview 64, Billings Central 56 (OT)
Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 44 (OT)
Broadus 83, St. Labre 37
Broadview-Lavina 61, Fromberg 19
Butte Central 53, Corvallis 40
Centerville 64, Geraldine-Highwood 59
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 74, Valier 44
Choteau 48, Conrad 42
Columbus 64, Joliet 41
Darby 29, Victor 26
Divide County (ND) 46, Westby-Grenora 37
Fairview 68, Circle 34
Florence 67, Stevensville 30
Frenchtown 75, East Helena 34
Froid-Medicine Lake 71, Culbertson 32
Glendive 60, Miles City 49
Helena Capital 56, Bozeman 50
Helena High 54, Belgrade 50
Lame Deer 106, Poplar 68
Libby 62, Troy 15
Lustre 47, Scobey 33
Manhattan 54, Townsend 30
Missoula Hellgate 58, Great Falls CMR 28
Park City 48, Absarokee 9
Plenty Coups 76, Roberts 53
Plentywood 46, Savage 29
Power 69, Cascade 66 (OT)
Roundup 59, Huntley Project 50
Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Nashua 32
Shepherd 47, Lockwood 31
Sunburst 62, Foothills Christian 50
Valley Christian 51, Philipsburg 45
Terry 75, Plevna 29
Three Forks 74, Jefferson 46
Wibaux 47, Ekalaka 41
Winnett-Grass Range 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
Wolf Point 66, Sidney 45
High school girls basketball
Alberton-Superior 53, Two Eagle River 17
Anaconda 65, Arlee 17
Augusta 53, Sunburst 25
Bigfork 68, Plains 20
Big Timber 66, Whitehall 19
Bozeman 69, Belgrade 48
Bridger 28, Harlowton-Ryegate 26
Broadview-Lavina 64, Fromberg 24
Butte Central 58, Corvallis 25
Cascade 21, Power 17
Choteau 57, Conrad 54
Circle 41, Fairview 16
Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 52
Columbus 52, Joliet 27
Culbertson 42, Froid-Medicine Lake 30
Dillon 72, Livingston 27
Ekalaka 56, Wibaux 33
Frenchtown 53, East Helena 27
Forsyth 65, Baker 47
Geraldine-Highwood 49, Centerville 29
Havre 66, Lewistown 20
Helena 50, Belgrade 22
Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 23
Huntley Project 85, Roundup 25
Jefferson 68, Three Forks 41
Libby 36, Troy 19
Manhattan 43, Townsend 12
Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 10
Miles City 47, Glendive 46
Missoula Hellgate 57, Great Falls CMR 23
Park City 37, Absarokee 35 (OT)
Philipsburg 69, Valley Christian 31
Plenty Coups 70, Roberts 45
Plentywood 53, Savage 21
Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 16
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Nashua 14
Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 10
Shepherd 58, Lockwood 57
Thompson Falls 76, Noxon 24
Victor 40, Darby 29
Westby-Grenora 42, Divide County (ND) 35
Wolf Point 50, Sidney 46