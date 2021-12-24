SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 23

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Dec. 23. Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Butte Central 65, Butte 37
Charlo 83, Two Eagle River 42
Chinook 62, Hays-Lodgepole 59 (OT)
Columbia Falls 67, Polson 60
Columbus 79, Big Timber 46
Custer-Hysham 70, Plevna 38
East Helena 42, Stevensville 29
Florence 58, Missoula Loyola 50
Jordan 44, Ekalaka 41
Lodge Grass 77, Hardin 73
High school girls basketball
Big Timber 59, Columbus 29
Butte 62, Butte Central 40
Chinook 52, Hays-Lodgepole 43
Custer-Hysham 51, Plevna 45
Ekalaka 60, Jordan 47
Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 35
Melstone 61, Wibaux 9
Missoula Loyola 62, Florence 51
Stevensville 52, East Helena 41