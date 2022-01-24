SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 21

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games form Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Broadus 71, Plevna 25
Broadview-Lavina 65, Fromberg 22
Butte 73, Missoula Sentinel 63
Centerville 44, Great Falls Central 42
Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28
Darby 60, Victor 41
Dutton-Brady 36, Sunburst 33
Fairfield 76, Cut Bank 62
Florence 64, Deer Lodge 46
Fort Benton 49, Turner 48
Frenchtown 60, East Helena 42
Glendive 53, Havre 43
Helena Capital 60, Helena High 31
Jefferson 77, Whitehall 75 (OT)
Kalispell Glacier 69, Kalispell Flathead 49
Lockwood 54, Huntley Project 37
Lustre 51, Nashua 16
Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 64
Melstone 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25
Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 23
Savage 34, Westby-Grenora 28
Shelby 63, Conrad 24
Sidney 38, Glasgow 36
Simms 73, Power 47
St. Ignatius 71, Troy 14
St. Regis 80, Charlo 68
Twin Bridges 65, White Sulphur Springs 46
West Yellowstone 60, Sheridan 27
Whitefish 59, Ronan 38
Winnett-Grass Range 69, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52
Wolf Point 52, Poplar 41
High school girls basketball
Augusta 47, Cascade 33
Baker 52, Lodge Grass 42
Billings Skyview 77, Billings Senior 37
Billings West 56, Belgrade 21
Broadview-Lavina 63, Fromberg 28
Colstrip 56, Shepherd 28
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Winnett-Grass Range 35
Ennis 60, Lima 17
Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 37
Florence 50, Deer Lodge 26
Fort Benton 57, Turner 37
Frenchtown 61, East Helena 52
Glasgow 49, Sidney 29
Great Falls Central 48, Centerville 25
Hardin 68, Livingston 18
Havre 65, Glendive 29
Heart Butte 43, Valier 42
Jefferson 68, Whitehall 30
Kalispell Flathead 52, Kalispell Glacier 23
Lockwood 61, Huntley Project 56
Lustre 37, Nashua 28
Manhattan Christian 51, Manhattan 37
Melstone 83, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7
Missoula Sentinel 44, Butte 37
Park City 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 10
Philipsburg 57, Valley Christian 23
Plenty Coup 40, Harlowton-Ryegate 34
Ronan 38, Whitefish
Shelby 41, Conrad 32
Shields Valley 62, Absarokee 26
Simms 55, Power 20
St. Ignatius 63, Troy 19
Sunburst 33, Dutton-Brady 26
Three Forks 48, Big Timber 42
Westby-Grenora 35, Savage 18
West Yellowstone 72, Sheridan 56
Wibaux 31, Custer-Hysham 19
Wolf Point 72, Poplar 28