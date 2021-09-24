SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball and soccer - Sept. 23

Below are the results of high school volleyball and soccer matches from Thursday, Sept. 23.
Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school volleyball
Belt def. Simms 15-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 15-9
Bozeman def. Belgrade 3-1
Bozeman Gallatin def. Billings Skyview 3-1
Chinook def. North Star 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19
Eureka def. Libby 25-11, 25-19, 25-16
Fairfield def. Rocky Boy 25-14, 25-13, 25-21
Glasgow def. Wolf Point 25-22, 29-27, 25-21
Joliet def. Red Lodge 25-22, 25-17, 25-18
Kalispell Flathead def. Missoula Hellgate 21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-11
Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Big Sky 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Laurel def. Livingston 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Manhattan Christian def. Sheridan 25-16, 25-4, 25-3
Missoula Sentinel def. Helena 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10
Ronan def. Columbia Falls 21-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-15, 15-8
High school boys soccer
Butte 2, Missoula Big Sky 1
High school girls soccer
Missoula Big Sky 8, Butte 0