SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball and soccer - Sept. 28

Below are the results of high school volleyball and soccer matches from Tuesday, Sept. 28.

High school volleyball

Butte Central def. Dillon 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15

Bozeman High def. Bozeman Gallatin 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

Geraldine-Highwood def. Fort Benton 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

Great Falls CMR def. Great Falls High 25-13, 25-6, 25-6

Hamilton def. East Helena 3-1

Huntley Project def. Billings Central 25-16, 25-21, 27-25

Missoula Big Sky def. Missoula Hellgate 25-17, 19-25, 27-25, 26-24

Missoula Sentinel def. Butte 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Red Lodge def. Powell (Wyo.) 26-28, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16, 15-9

High school boys soccer

Billings Skyview 5, Billings Senior 0

Helena Capital 5, Butte 1

High school girls soccer

Helena Capital 6, Butte 0

