SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 19

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Butte def. Missoula Hellgate 3-0

Corvallis def. Frenchtown 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

Denton-Geyser-Stanford def. Harlowton-Ryegate 25-11, 25-13, 25-21

Fort Benton def. Centerville 25-15, 25-18, 25-11

Huntley Project def. Shepherd 3-0

Joliet def. Roundup 28-26, 25-8, 25-12

Missoula Sentinel def. Missoula Big Sky 3-0

Simms def. Dutton-Brady 25-3, 25-10, 25-19

Simms def. Heart Butte 25-7, 25-14, 25-13