SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Sept. 17

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Friday, Sept. 17.
Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school volleyball
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Denton-Geyser-Stanford 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22
Kalispell Flathead def. Helena High, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Plentywood def. Glasgow 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 26-28, 15-10.
Simms def. Augusta, 25-6, 25-7, 25-21
Wolf Point def. Scobey 3-1