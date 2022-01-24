SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Jan. 21

Below are the results of high school wrestling from Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Class A Duals

Results by team

Pool A Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Havre



2nd Place - Park / Sweet Grass Co



3rd Place - Billings Central



4th Place - Hamilton



5th Place - East Helena



Round 1

Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated East Helena 60-12.

Havre defeated Hamilton 60-16.

Billings Central defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated null 0-0.

Billings Central defeated Hamilton 38-27.

Havre defeated East Helena 48-12.

Round 3

Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated Billings Central 47-11.

Hamilton defeated East Helena 48-24.

Havre defeated null 0-0.

Round 4

Havre defeated Park / Sweet Grass Co 47-24.

Hamilton defeated null 0-0.

Billings Central defeated East Helena 58-3.

Round 5

Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated Hamilton 54-15.

Havre defeated Billings Central 36-28.

East Helena defeated null 0-0.

Pool B Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Frenchtown



2nd Place - Custer Co. (Miles City)



3rd Place - Lockwood



4th Place - Libby / Troy



5th Place - Stevensville / Victor



Round 1

null defeated null 0-0.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Lockwood 44-18.

Stevensville / Victor defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

Frenchtown defeated null 0-0.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Stevensville / Victor 52-12.

Lockwood defeated Libby / Troy 38-36.

Round 3

Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 78-0.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Libby / Troy 42-30.

Lockwood defeated null 0-0.

Round 4

Frenchtown defeated Lockwood 48-27.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated null 0-0.

Libby / Troy defeated Stevensville / Victor 57-18.

Round 5

Frenchtown defeated Custer Co. (Miles City) 54-13.

Lockwood defeated Stevensville / Victor 48-24.

Libby / Troy defeated null 0-0.

Pool C Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Laurel



2nd Place - Ronan



3rd Place - Dawson County



4th Place - Fergus (Lewistown)



5th Place - Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan



Round 1

Ronan defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 60-18.

Laurel defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 59-18.

Dawson County defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

Ronan defeated null 0-0.

Laurel defeated Dawson County 48-20.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.

Round 3

Ronan defeated Dawson County 45-19.

Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-27.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated null 0-0.

Round 4

Ronan defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 45-25.

Laurel defeated null 0-0.

Dawson County defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 48-18.

Round 5

Laurel defeated Ronan 40-25.

Dawson County defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 39-26.

Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated null 0-0.

Pool D Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sidney / Fairview



2nd Place - Columbia Falls



3rd Place - Hardin



4th Place - Corvallis



Round 1

Hardin defeated Corvallis 34-24.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Columbia Falls 43-23.

Round 2

Columbia Falls defeated Corvallis 65-12.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Hardin 54-17.

Round 3

Sidney / Fairview defeated Corvallis 61-6.

Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 51-21.

Lewistown Girls Wrestling Invite Day 1

Fergus Invite - 98-104

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rebecca Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown)

2nd Place - Saellah Hugs of Ronan

3rd Place - Jenna Watts of Custer Co. (Miles City)

4th Place - Chloe Bowen of Laurel

Round 1

Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 3:04)

Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by tech fall over Saellah Hugs (Ronan) (TF 18-2)

Round 2

Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 1:12)

Saellah Hugs (Ronan) won by fall over Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 0:37)

Round 3

Saellah Hugs (Ronan) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 1:57)

Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 0:45)

Fergus Invite - 112-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Keela Kary of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Addie Stewart of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Brooklyn Nelson of Havre

4th Place - Clancy Setzer of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

5th Place - Hailey Unrein of Lockwood

Round 1

Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:10)

Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by decision over Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) (Dec 7-3)

Round 2

Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 1:26)

Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by decision over Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) (Dec 9-4)

Round 3

Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 3:02)

Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:28)

Round 4

Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by decision over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Dec 9-3)

Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by decision over Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) (Dec 9-6)

Round 5

Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 0:46)

Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 0:34)

Fergus Invite - 112-114

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hannah Hurst of Hamilton

2nd Place - Faye Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

3rd Place - Mayse Fox of Custer Co. (Miles City)

4th Place - Liz Langwald of Sidney / Fairview

5th Place - Ryley Martin of Frenchtown

Round 1

Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:45)

Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 3:41)

Round 2

Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 1:40)

Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 3:42)

Round 3

Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:35)

Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:24)

Round 4

Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by forfeit over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (FF)

Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 0:39)

Round 5

Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:49)

Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by forfeit over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (FF)

Fergus Invite - 119-124

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Karen Rosales of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Kaila White of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Iszy McCrea of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

4th Place - Salome Legast of Fergus (Lewistown)

5th Place - Emily Rau of Hamilton

Round 1

Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 0:49)

Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by decision over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Dec 4-1)

Round 2

Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Kaila White (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:20)

Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:48)

Round 3

Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:24)

Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 4:43)

Round 4

Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 0:16)

Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by fall over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 2:27)

Round 5

Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:05)

Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 3:03)

Fergus Invite - 125-131

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Amiaya Kirn of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Ariana Ellison of Custer Co. (Miles City)

3rd Place - Juliette Cheff of Ronan

4th Place - Maleigha Fuzesy of Havre

5th Place - Willow Stagg of Frenchtown

Round 1

Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by major decision over Juliette Cheff (Ronan) (Maj 14-4)

Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:36)

Round 2

Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 1:35)

Juliette Cheff (Ronan) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:21)

Round 3

Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:55)

Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 5:15)

Round 4

Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:04)

Juliette Cheff (Ronan) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 4:26)

Round 5

Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Juliette Cheff (Ronan) (Fall 0:59)

Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by forfeit over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (FF)

Fergus Invite - 137-147

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mariah Wahl of Cut Bank

2nd Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Simah Anson of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

4th Place - Lidia D`Hooge of Fergus (Lewistown)

5th Place - Chloe Houlihan of Frenchtown

Round 1

Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by decision over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Dec 5-2)

Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 0:50)

Round 2

Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by decision over Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) (Dec 7-2)

Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 1:45)

Round 3

Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 4:51)

Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:57)

Round 4

Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:03)

Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 1:22)

Round 5

Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 3:16)

Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:46)

Fergus Invite - 144-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kya Gilmore of Custer Co. (Miles City)

2nd Place - Kate Maxwell of Fergus (Lewistown)

3rd Place - Jj Carter of Cut Bank

4th Place - Angelina Caplette of Havre

5th Place - Madison Price of Cut Bank

Round 1

Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Jj Carter (Cut Bank) (Fall 2:25)

Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 1:17)

Round 2

Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 1:08)

Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 0:23)

Round 3

Angelina Caplette (Havre) won by decision over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Dec 9-5)

Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jj Carter (Cut Bank) (SV-1 6-4)

Round 4

Jj Carter (Cut Bank) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 1:47)

Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:30)

Round 5

Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 0:14)

Jj Carter (Cut Bank) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 1:32)

Fergus Invite - 170-179

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Claire Laird of Havre

2nd Place - Juna Ashby of Frenchtown

Round 1

Claire Laird (Havre) won by fall over Juna Ashby (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:57)

Round 2

Claire Laird (Havre) won by forfeit over Juna Ashby (Frenchtown) (FF)

Round 3

Fergus Invite - 197-229

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tirza Two-Teeth of Ronan

2nd Place - Haylee Fetters of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Aliyah Stiffarm of Havre

Round 1

Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan) won by fall over Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) (Fall 0:27)

Round 2

Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) won by fall over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre) (Fall 1:12)

Round 3