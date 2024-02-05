Watch Now
Sentinel boys build big lead, hold off Big Sky to complete season sweep

Grady Walker
Posted at 9:11 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 11:12:20-05

MISSOULA — Sentinel roared out to an early double-digit lead and then held off Big Sky for a 47-41 Western AA boys basketball win Friday.

The Spartans scored the first seven points of the game and led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 21-5 halftime lead.

Sentinel knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including two from Jackson Krueger — his second from 10-plus feet beyond the 3-point line just before the halftime buzzer.

After making only two field goals in the first half, Big Sky — namely Carson Towe — found some footing in the second half. Towe scored all 16 of his points after halftime, knocking down four 3-pointers.

Isaiah Reed hit three 3s in the fourth quarter, as Big Sky outscored Sentinel 24-16 over the final eight minutes to keep it close.

But Grady Walker helped Sentinel preserve the win, scoring 12 fourth-quarter points. He finished with a game-high 18 points, while Krueger added nine, all on 3s.

With the win, Sentinel snaps a two-game losing streak and sweeps the season series with Big Sky.

The Spartans improved to 7-6 overall (3-6 Western AA). Big Sky, meanwhile, fell to 5-7 overall (2-6 Western AA).

