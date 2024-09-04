Sexual assault case against former Jaguars kicker dismissed because victims didn't use their names

A lawsuit filed by two women who alleged former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus sexually assaulted them was dismissed by a circuit court judge in Florida because they did not provide their names in the filing.

The women were identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II and, while Florida law does allow for anonymity, the judge ruled this case does not meet the criteria for it. In his decision to dismiss, Judge Michael S. Sharrit wrote, "fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them."

However, the case isn’t necessarily over. The women have 10 days to refile an amended complaint that includes their “proper names,” which their attorney told ESPN in a statement they plan to do.

RELATED STORY | 49ers player who was shot during attempted robbery will miss first 4 games of season

"Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won't proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names," Tony Buzbee reportedly said in a statement to ESPN, which first reported the dismissal. "We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention to run and hide, and will comply with the court's order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case."

The women filed the lawsuit on May 28 in Duval County, Florida accusing McManus of sexually assaulting them on the team’s chartered flight to England in 2023, and claiming the Jaguars organization did not do enough to provide a safe work environment.

The women worked as flight attendants for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, which provided the transatlantic flight from Jacksonville to London on Sept. 28, 2023.

According to the lawsuit, the 8-hour flight “quickly turned into a party” with many team members, including McManus, drinking and disregarding “the flight attendants' personal space, air travel safety and federal law.”

The lawsuit claimed McManus “recruited” three other flight attendants, who reportedly no longer work for Atlas Air, to drink and dance “inappropriately” with the players, giving them $100 bills.

But, the lawsuit stated, the two alleged victims made it clear they wanted no part in the activities. One of the women said in the lawsuit it felt like she was targeted because it was obvious she wanted no part.

Doe I accused McManus of trying to kiss her while they were seated during some flight turbulence. She allegedly told him to go away, and, after a short period of leaving her alone, he grabbed her and “grinded” against her during both of the flight’s meal services.

She claimed during one of the incidents another player made eye contact with her and looked ashamed at McManus’ behavior.

The second woman, Doe II, claimed McManus also rubbed himself against her during the flight’s second meal service. She claimed she turned around and confronted him, but that he “smirked and walked away.”

Both women said the small aisle on the plane and large service trays made it difficult for them to move away from McManus’ alleged violating behavior, and that they were both physically incapable of protecting themselves due to his larger size.

RELATED STORY | NFL kicker Brandon McManus released by Washington Commanders amid sexual assault allegations

The women said they experienced severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation since the alleged assaults took place. They also said they feared for their careers.

The lawsuit said the two flight attendants were regular crewmembers on privately booked flights for the NFL, and, for the most part, teams had been respectful and kind.

The original complaint requested more than $1 million in damages and a jury trial.

McManus spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars in 2023. He signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in March but was cut from the team a week after the lawsuit was filed. He’s now a free agent.

The league revised its personal conduct policy in 2023 to expand the definition of sexual assault offenses and make the penalties more severe, The Associated Press previously reported. The changes were made one year after Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the policy after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.