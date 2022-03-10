State A boys: Glendive survives against Polson, Butte Central beats Havre

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—Riley Basta scored 16 points and Michael Murphy added 13 as Glendive outdueled Polson 52-29 in the quarterfinals of the State A boys basketball tournament.

Parker Buckley followed with 10 points for Glendive. Polson’s Jarrett Wilson led all scorers with 17 points, while Colton Graham had 11.

Glendive’s 3-point shooting made the difference as they went 4-for-10 and Polson hit its lone triple in the fourth quarter.

Glendive initially struggled against Polson’s zone press, but the Red Devils settled in after getting to the free throw line and sinking a few 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Glendive was equally as scrappy on defense, giving the Pirates fits in the second quarter.

The Red Devils took a 26-25 lead into the halftime break and led 37-36 after three quarters. The teams continued to go blow-for-blow in the fourth.

Tied at 49 with just over a minute to go, Basta battled through contact and scored a driving layup to give the Red Devils the lead. Polson’s Colton Graham missed a driving layup of his own on the other end, but after Glendive missed its bonus free throw, Graham’s second attempt to tie things up rimmed out. A Red Devil bonus free throw extended the lead to three, but Polson’s final 3-point attempt fell short.

Glendive, the Eastern A’s No. 2 seed, advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against Butte Central. Polson moves into loser-out action Friday at 9 a.m. against Havre.

Butte Central 61, Havre 49

Western A top seed Butte Central took control early and never gave it up as the Maroons beat Havre 61-49 in the quarterfinals of the State A boys basketball tournament on Thursday.

Dougie Peoples scored 27 points and had nine rebounds for the Maroons, while Kyle Holter added 11 points and nine rebounds. Eric Loos recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Butte Central came out firing from beyond the arc, but Havre battled back with Caleb Spangler going to work inside for the Blue Ponies.

Central built a 14-point lead by halftime behind Peoples’ 10 first-half points, and cruised for most of the second half, although Havre kept up its defensive pressure and didn’t let the Maroons run away with the game.

Josh Currie finished with 11 points for the Blue Ponies, who fall to loser-out action on Friday at 9 a.m. against Polson.

Butte Central advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against Glendive.

