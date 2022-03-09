State A boys: Havre opens tournament with win over Frenchtown

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—Isaac Pedraza scored 23 points and added five rebounds as Havre took down Frenchtown 65-54 in the play-in game at the State A boys basketball tournament at Dahlberg Arena on Wednesday.

Havre, the No. 4 seed out of the Eastern A, held a slim advantage throughout most of the first half, but Devin Shelton's 13 first-half points allowed the Broncs to even things up at halftime at 23-23.

The Broncs closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a two-point lead into the final frame, but the Ponies responded behind Pedraza's strong performance. Eighteen of Pedraza's points came in the second half.

Havre advances to play the Western A's top seed, Butte Central, in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Frenchtown will play the loser of Lewistown vs. Hamilton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in loser-out action.

