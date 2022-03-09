State A girls: Butte Central snatches win over Miles City

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—The Butte Central girls crawled out of deficits in each half to escape with a 61-59 win over Miles City in the play-in round of the State A girls tournament at Dahlberg Arena on Wednesday.

After Miles City jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, the Maroons came back to tie it at 27 at halftime behind Brooke Badovinac's 15 first-half points. The Cowgirls again jumped out to a lead in the third quarter, but Badovinac led a late charge in the fourth to bring the Maroons back.

The Maroons' fourth quarter comeback was complete when Sofee Thatcher, who finished with 17 points, scored in traffic with under a minute to go. Butte Central's ball pressure forced Miles City into eight second-half turnovers, and the Cowgirls were unable to get clean looks down the stretch.

Alora Baker scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls, who drop into loser-out action on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Butte Central will play Dillon in the quarterfinals Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

