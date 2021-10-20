MISSOULA — Missoula played host to three Class AA playoff soccer games on Tuesday with both Missoula Hellgate programs and Missoula Sentinel's girls all advancing to the quarterfinal round.

Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Flathead 0

Gracie Hietela, Haley Wolsky and Aidan Ortt all scored first-half goals as the Spartan girls soccer team blanked Flathead 6-0 on Tuesday. Sentinel came into the game as the No. 3 seed from the Western AA while Flathead was the sixth seed.

Peyton Schmauch and Briel Powers added second-half goals for Sentinel while Kassidy Kirgan pitched a shutout in goal for the Spartans.

Missoula Hellgate 5, Missoula Big Sky 0

Ashley Young netted a hat-trick and the Hellgate girls soccer team, the No. 2 seed in the Western AA, topped No. 7 Big Sky 5-0 at Fort Missoula.

Carmen Anderson and Gabby Beaton also added goals for Hellgate while Nova Gardner racked up 10 saves in goal for the Knights.

Missoula Hellgate 9, Kalispell Flathead 0

Hellgate boys soccer coach Jay Anderson earned his 200th career victory on Tuesday as his top-seeded Knights squad earned a convincing 9-0 first round win over No. 8 Flathead.

The two-time defending Class AA state champion Knights got off to a 6-0 lead by halftime, spurred by two goals from Lars Thorne-Thomsen, two more from Cameron Newbold and one goal each from Jaime Toledo and Jake Adams.

Ray O'Connell, Solan Grillo and Adams all scored in the second half as Hellgate earned Anderson the milestone win and kicked off their title defense with a bang. Hellgate's boys have won five of the last six Class AA titles.