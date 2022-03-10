State B Boys: Three Forks, Bigfork head for semifinals

Four Three Forks players scored in double digits as the Wolves outlasted Malta in overtime 56-54 in the first round of the State B tournament on Thursday. Malta was the top seed out of the Northern and Three Forks was the No. 2 seed out of the Southern B.

Owen Long had a game high 16 points for the Wolves, Finn Tesoro had 15 and Jacob Buchignani had 13.

Malta was led by 13 points from Stockton Oxarart, 12 from Connor Tuss and 11 from Rex Williamson.

BIGFORK 55, MANHATTAN 46

Levi Taylor scored a game-high 17 points and the Vikings fended off the third-seeded Tigers to set up a semifinal against Three Forks.

Taylor had eight total rebounds to go with his 17 points while teammate Bryce Gillard had 10 points.

Bigfork led 13-8 after one quarter before Manhattan tied the game at 20 going into halftime. The Viking then built a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter where they fended off the Tigers.

Manhattan was led by 14 points from Markus Fenno and nine from Evan Douma.

