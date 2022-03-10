State C girls: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Box Elder to meet in semis

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

(2E) Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, (1W) Twin Bridges 28

GREAT FALLS — Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale blitzed Twin Bridges from the opening tip, on the way to a 59-28 win in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and then outscored the Falcons 24-8 in the second half for 37-12 lead at the break. North Country cruised in the second half.

Teagan Erickson led the Mavericks with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. The 6-1 sophomore was 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Paige Wasson scored 13 points and recorded four steals, while Jaycee Erickson scored 11 points.

Twin Bridges was led by Allie Dale with 10 points. Kyle Pancost scored eight in defeat. Twin Bridges shot just 13-of-50 from the field, including 0-of-8 from three point range.

The Mavericks will move on to face either Box Elder or Melstone in the semifinals, Friday at 6 p.m.

(2N) Box Elder 42, (1S) Melstone 33

The Box Elder girls rallied after a slow start to top Melstone 42-33 in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls.

The Bears were held scoreless in the first quarter, falling behind 7-0 after eight minutes. But Box Elder outscored Melstone 12-6 in the second to trail just 13-12 at halftime.

Breanna Bacon keyed a big second half for the Bears, scoring 19 points in the final 16 minutes for a total of 22 for the game. Kyla Momberg only scored three points on the night, but grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded seven steals.

Future Montana Lady Griz Draya Wacker scored 15 points to lead the Broncs, teammate Kayla Kombol scored 10 to join Wacker in double digits.

Box Elder will advance to face Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the semifinals, Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 3: Roy-Winifred vs. Ekalaka, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Plentywood vs. Manhattan Christian, 5 p.m.

