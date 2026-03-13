UFC says 85,000 free tickets will be given away for White House fight card

Mixed martial arts fans will have a chance to watch a historic UFC fight card near the White House on June 14.

UFC CEO Dana White said about 85,000 tickets for the event will be given away.

“You should plan on going to Washington, D.C., for this event,” White said, adding that details about how to register for free tickets will be announced soon.

White said the tickets will allow fans to gather outside the White House grounds, where they will be able to watch the fights on large screens and, in some areas, potentially see the octagon.

The card is expected to feature six fights, including two championship bouts.

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The main event will feature American Justin Gaethje against Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria for the undisputed lightweight championship.

The co-main event will feature UFC superstar Alex Pereira facing Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship.

Other fighters on the card include American stars Sean O’Malley, Bo Nickal and Michael Chandler.

The event is part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

President Donald Trump is a longtime UFC fan and has attended numerous events, often receiving a warm welcome from fans. White has been a prominent supporter of Trump and campaigned for him during the 2024 election.