Whitefish overcomes large deficit, punches ticket to state baseball tournament with win over Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN — Despite trailing by six runs, the Whitefish Bulldogs rallied thanks to a huge sixth inning to top Frenchtown 11-10 in a play-in game to punch their ticket to the state baseball tournament later this week.

PHOTOS: WHITEFISH RALLIES PAST FRENCHTOWN IN STATE BASEBALL PLAY-IN GAME

The Broncs jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Kaden Blowers emptied the bases with a grand slam to left-center field. Gabe Gibbs added a two-RBI triple for Frenchtown to cap the inning and build the big lead.

The comeback was on for Whitefish from there as the Bulldogs got a two-run double from Tait Orme to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Then in the top half of the fifth inning, Whitefish truly got back in the game as Avery Caton blasted a three-run home run to make it 7-6. Frenchtown would add a pair of runs in the bottom half as Joseph Alexander notched a RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-6 Broncs after five.

In the sixth inning, chaos ensued. Michael Miller drove in a run on a double for Whitefish, then after a wild pitch and error brought two more runners home, the game was tied 9-9. Caton drove in the go-ahead run and the Bulldogs tacked on another to make it 11-9 after Carson Bramme stole home.

Frenchtown would add a run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI double from Blowers but would leave the bases loaded and was unable to tie it or retake the lead as the Bulldogs closed the game out.

Caton finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Bulldogs while Blowers was 2 for 4 with five RBIs for Frenchtown.

The second state baseball tournament in Montana history will be held Thursday through Saturday in Missoula.