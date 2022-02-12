State AA wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads Billings Senior in team scores

BILLINGS—The State AA wrestling tournament began on Friday, Feb. 11 at First Interstate Arena.

For individual weight class brackets, click here. For state wrestling photos from Friday, click here.

Team scores through quarterfinals can be found below.

Class AA Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1. Flathead (Kalispell) 164.0

2. Billings Senior 151.0

3. Butte 100.0

4. Billings West 95.0

5. Great Falls/MSDB 80.0

6. Helena Capital 60.0

7. Billings Skyview 49.0

8. Great Falls Cmr 46.0

9. Glacier (Kalispell) 45.5

10. Belgrade 34.0

11. Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart 33.0

12. Bozeman 32.0

13. Gallatin 30.0

14. Missoula Sentinel 15.0

15. Helena 12.5

16. Missoula Hellgate 12.0

